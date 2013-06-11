Arab Sheikhs Are Going Crazy For This $3 Million Motor Home

Megan Willett
eleMMent Palazzo million dollar mobile home

The world’s most expensive mobile home has gone on sale in Dubai for £2 million, or $3.1 million at today’s conversion rates, The Daily Mail reports.

The humongous, 40-foot-long eleMMent Palazzo from Austrian company Marchi Mobile is covered with gold and comes with a ton of luxury features, including a 40-inch flat screen, a pop-up cocktail lounge, a fireplace, a master bedroom, and underfloor heating.

The moving mansion can even clean itself.

“… the vehicle has been a hit among oil-rich Arab Sheikhs – the state-of-the-art homes even wash themselves after a day’s driving through the Middle Eastern desert,” the Daily Mail reports.

But the amazing vehicle could also cater to any multi-millionaire or global superstar on the road. It’s also available in white (shown here).

This is the eleMMent Palazzo in white. The $3 million version is completely covered in gold on the outside.

Inside, there is ample space for for lounging.

Upstairs (yes, it's a double decker) there's a master bedroom, complete with windows and wall art.

It even has its own en-suite bathroom.

There's also a cocktail lounge area for entertaining.

This is where the driver sits on the top floor.

The eleMMent can expand at the touch of a button to give riders more interior space.

And there's a drop down staircase and pop up sky lounge at the top.

Complete with couches and a table for guests.

See the vehicle in action below.

