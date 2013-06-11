Arab Sheikhs Are Going Crazy For This $3 Million Motor Home

The world’s most expensive mobile home has gone on sale in Dubai for £2 million, or $3.1 million at today’s conversion rates, The Daily Mail reports.
The humongous, 40-foot-long eleMMent Palazzo from Austrian company Marchi Mobile is covered with gold and comes with a ton of luxury features, including a 40-inch flat screen, a pop-up cocktail lounge, a fireplace, a master bedroom, and underfloor heating.
The moving mansion can even clean itself.
“… the vehicle has been a hit among oil-rich Arab Sheikhs – the state-of-the-art homes even wash themselves after a day’s driving through the Middle Eastern desert,” the Daily Mail reports.
But the amazing vehicle could also cater to any multi-millionaire or global superstar on the road. It’s also available in white (shown here).
This is the eleMMent Palazzo in white. The $3 million version is completely covered in gold on the outside.
