This 'party zone' mansion in Atlanta's most affluent neighbourhood can be yours for $2.9 million

Zillow 3511 Roxboro Rd NE in Atlanta, Georgia, is business as usual on the outside, party on the inside.

A mansion in Georgia’s affluent Buckhead neighbourhood has a fun secret hidden inside the depths of its nearly 17,000 square feet. Plenty of real estate agents claim the houses in their listings are “built for entertaining,” but this one actually is.

Instead of a boring foyer, the inside of the mansion has what Curbed dubbed “an indoor party zone.”

Complete with a glass ceiling, pool, and hot tub, the atrium-like room has everything you could possibly need to throw a house party for the ages — including a Sphinx-like statue and a pool-side bar.

Overlooking the atrium are multiple staircases and many feet of open and balconied hallways leading to the mansion’s six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Aside from the mansion’s “party zone” claim to fame, it has three front doors, a gated driveway, and a movie theatre. You can see more photos and specs for the $US2.9 million listing at Zillow.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.