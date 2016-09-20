3 men triggered an 11-hour rescue operation after getting stuck while climbing Uluru

Photo: Peter Carroll/ Barcroft USA/ Getty Images.

Three men were rescued by emergency services after they got stranded on Uluru last night.

The men, aged 23, had climbed the rock — ignoring pleas by traditional owners not to climb the sacred site — when they got stuck trying to get back down in a restricted area around 9.30pm.

It took volunteers from the Northern Territory Emergency Service’s specialist vertical rescue team 11 hours to abseil the men down one by one.

Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services announced the men had “safely landed” about 3.30am on Tuesday:

NTES vertical rescue crews have just reached the three men who are stranded on Uluru and will proceed to evacuate… https://t.co/pNwyEuhI4U — NT PFES (@ntpfes) September 19, 2016

Uluru rescue update: Three three men who were stranded on Uluru were safely landed by NTES crew about 3:30am… https://t.co/Z4lEjBZkAn — NT PFES (@ntpfes) September 19, 2016

A spokesperson for NTES said the “avoidable” incident would be costly.

“It is huge effort for the NTES volunteers. It’s wear and tear on equipment and it does cost a lot of money,” she said.

“They were all quite hungry but they were fine, they had sufficient water with them and weren’t dehydrated.”

While climbing Uluru is not prohibited, the traditional owners of the rock, the Anangu, ask that people “respect our law and culture” by not venturing onto the scared site.

Last year a Taiwanese man became trapped on Uluru for more than 24 hours after falling into a crevice.

