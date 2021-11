A Georgia jury found Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan guilty of murder.

Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot and killed while jogging in February 2020.

All three men had pleaded not guilty to the nine counts, which included malice murder and felony murder.

