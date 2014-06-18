Here's What The '3 Men And A Baby' And 'Baby Boom' Babies Look Like Today

“3 Men and a Baby” — starring Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson — has raked in over $167 million since it came out in 1987.

Twenty-seven years after the film hit theatres, the identical twin actresses who took turns playing Baby Mary are all grown up.

Lisa Blair and Michelle Blair Ontonovich, who were just 4-months-old when they took turns playing Mary Bennington in the movie, appeared on the “Today Show” this week to chat with co-host Savannah Guthrie about their experience.

“At first, when we were little, it wasn’t a big deal to us at all,” Michelle explained. “I think it was when we became teenagers, people started coming up to us a lot more.”

Since their on-screen debut, the now 27-year-old Blair sisters have left Hollywood. Lisa works in customer service, while Michelle works in the insurance industry and is married with a 5-month-old son.

The “Today Show” also visited with identical twins Michelle and Kristina Kennedy, who played baby Elizabeth in the ’80s movie classic, “Baby Boom,” alongside Diane Keaton.

Today, the twins — who got the role after their parents brought them to an open audition in New York City — have also shunned the film industry and both work as school teachers.

Years after the movie’s release, the twins showed up to a book signing Diane Keaton was going in the Hamptons.

“We had a picture of us with her, and we put it down in front of her to sign it, and she goes, ‘You know, it’s funny, we were just thinking about these girls the other day,'” recalled Michelle. “So then she looks to sign it, and she looks at us and she looks at the picture and she was like, ‘No!’ And we were just smiling, and she kind of put it together. And so when she realised she got up and gave us a big hug and it was exciting.”

Check out video of the two sets of twins on “Today”:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.