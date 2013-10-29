3 Maps Of Sex Trends Around The World

Even if we’re all just human, sexual habits vary greatly by country.

Global sex trends identified by condom maker Durex in a 2005-2009 survey were mapped at ChartsBin (and cited as some of the 40 maps that explain the world by TwistedSifter).

Average Age of First Intercourse by Country:

Youngest on the list is Iceland at an average age of 15.6. Israel is almost as eager at 16.7 years old, followed by Brazil at 17.4 and the United States at 18 years.

East Asians wait longest – China at 22.1 and Malaysia at 23 years old.

Sex on a Weekly Basis by Country:

Greece tops the list of having the most sex on a weekly basis at 87%. Brazil and Russia sit high on the list at 82% and 80%, respectively. Just over half of people in the US have weekly sex at 53%.

Japanese are least likely to have weekly sex at 34%.

Sex Satisfaction by Country

Nigerians are the most satisfied at 67% and followed by Mexico at 63%. The Greeks are only 51% satisfied with their sex even though they topped the “most sex per week” list. The United States is partially satisfied at 48% but ranks higher than Brazil, China, and Russia, which all have 42% sexual satisfaction.

Japanese, who have sex least often, also have the lowest sexual satisfaction at 15%.

