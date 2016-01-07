3 style tips from Obama's new $485 sunglasses

President Obama got a new pair of sunglasses, and we here at Business Insider are huge fans. Seriously, he looks like a whole new president.

As Obama strolled from Marine One to the White House following his return from his Hawaiian vacation Sunday, photographers captured a subtle change in his appearance.

He seems to have ditched his pair of grandpa-like Ray Bans in favour of a stylish new pair of Oliver Peoples — specifically the Opll Sun model, which retails for $485 for just the frames. Even assuming insurance paid for a portion of that, that’s still a hefty sum.

The frames are clearly an investment and, we think, a good one.

His new sunnies are a substantial upgrade from his previous shades, and the reasons why hit on some very important guidelines every guy should follow when buying sunglasses.

They’re stylish, but not trendy. When you pay nearly $500 for just frames, you don’t want your sunglasses to ever go out of style. Obama was smart not to follow any recent trends with this pair of matte black plastic sunglasses. It’s a classic style that he’ll be able to wear forever.

When you pay nearly $500 for just frames, you don't want your sunglasses to ever go out of style. Obama was smart not to follow any recent trends with this pair of matte black plastic sunglasses. It's a classic style that he'll be able to wear forever. No logos. There is not a logo to be found on the smooth arms of the glasses, and that adds to the timeless look. Also, as president, Obama can't be representing any brands overtly, and these sunglasses ensure he doesn't. But even if you're not the leader of the free world, logo-less sunglasses are still a better, classier option.

Fit his face well. Most importantly, the shades are the perfect size for Obama's head and facial structure. They flatter his features and make him look good. Every guy's sunglasses should fit his face as well as Obama's fit his.

For reference, here are Obama’s old sunglasses:

We’re going to count this one as a win.

