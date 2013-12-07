3 Lamborghinis Crashed And Went Up In Flames In Singapore

Three Lamborghinis crashed into each other and went up in flames in Singapore this morning, according to Yahoo! News.

The local fire and rescue chief told The New Straits Times that the drivers were unhurt, and two fire engines arrived about seven minutes after the crash. Witnesses say one of the cars hit the road barrier, then was hit by the two other cars.

The Aventador and two Gallardos, part of a convoy en route to Kuala Lumpur, were worth a combined $US2.22 million, according to Yahoo! News.

Here’s a photo from the grisly scene:

Burn. 3 Lamborghini caught fire at north south highway. pic.twitter.com/e6t6PShtrJ

— hijjazwan (@hijjazsam) December 6, 2013

