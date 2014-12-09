At Least 3 Killed When Private Jet Crashes Into Maryland Home

Monday morning, a private jet crashed into a home in Gaithersburg, Maryland. At least three people on board were killed, a Montgomery County fire official told the Associated Press.

The jet, according to Montgomery County fire spokesman Pete Piringer, crashed into one home, setting it and two others on fire.

“The fires are under control. We are still working on a lot of hot spots,” Piringer told WTOP in Maryland.

The aircraft, believed to be an EMB-500/Phenom 100 twin-engine jet, according to an FAA spokesperson, was approaching the nearby Montgomery County Airpark.

“It was flying very erratically. It was kind of left and right. Its wings were dipping, and it appeared to me to be out of control,” one witness, Larry Matthews, told WTOP.

This story is developing …

