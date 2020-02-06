It's hard to take risks once you settle into your career — but you should still keep taking them. Here are 3 ways to stay motivated.

Business Insider Intelligence

Losing motivation is a natural part of a long-lasting career – but it doesn’t have to be permanent.

Having a mantra can help guide and motivate not only your career, but also your personal life. It can inspire you to always make strides toward new accomplishments.

You can find ways to stay motivated by following a few key habits: Make time for personal reflection, refocus your efforts when you fall off track, and always circle back to what’s most important to you.

When I first had lunch with the CEO and cofounder of my current company in 2012, I had no idea the conversation would lead to an offer to join a then-tiny startup as a senior member of the team. I had to take a significant pay cut and jump into a whole new role, but I reminded myself that the most worthwhile endeavours require courage and risk-taking.

Many people struggle to take risks as they grow and settle into their careers. A recent Vistaprint study found that 33% of small business owners don’t feel as motivated as when they started, and 36% lose their motivation a few times a year. Losing steam is natural – but building it back up can be natural, too.

Courtesy of Alex Haimann Alex Haimann.

These days, when I feel my motivation waning, I think back to two mantras I learned in childhood. The first, “No guts, no glory,” was a nudge of encouragement from my father when I was 10. Later, around age 13, I learned the phrase “All glory is fleeting” when my parents showed me the classic World War II film “Patton.”

For me, the word “glory” became synonymous with “accomplishment.” The idea that glory is fleeting reminds me not to rest on my laurels with any accomplishment. New challenges lie ahead, and you can always learn, grow, and improve in order to meet them.

To find motivation, I follow these three principles:

1. Take time to reflect

Hero Images/Getty Allow alone time for self-reflection.

When I encounter roadblocks, I first ask myself a question: Do I have the courage to take a big step toward this goal? I evaluate what’s important to me about this accomplishment, and I consider what it will truly take for me to reach it.

This kind of reflection is important when it comes to making any big decision. Consider what’s most important to you in your life’s journey. Is being challenged meaningful to you? Did personal improvement, growth, or learning play a significant role? How will you become better than you are now, both professionally and personally?

Reflection should be a careful process and not a series of snap judgments. Once you’ve considered all the key factors, take a day to think things over and imagine how this decision may affect your life.

2. Refocus your priorities when needed

Hero Images/Getty Images Write a list of your monthly and yearly goals.

You probably began your career with a strong set of overarching goals and an ethos that’s important to you. But sometimes meetings, emails, and reports take priority, and you can lose your sense of direction. In those times, it’s important to have a phrase that can help you refocus.

Choose a phrase or a few words that remind you of what’s important. For me, saying “No guts, no glory” stops my mind from racing and brings me back to a point of clarity. Your phrase could be a similar mantra, prayer, or thought process. The important thing is that it brings you to a place where you can clearly assess what’s most important, and manage priorities accordingly.

3. Keep your eye on the big picture

Hoxton/Sam Edwards / Getty Images Devote time to your relationships, whether with friends or family.

As much as I focused on accomplishments throughout my career, I realise that life’s greatest successes aren’t often tied to fame and accolades. It all comes back to what’s most important to you.

I have two young children. Whenever I get too engrossed in work in the evening, I remind myself that what I accomplish at work isn’t nearly as important as being there for my kids. Tucking them in bed each night isn’t something I can do forever – and remembering to take the time now to be there for them helps me stop what I’m doing at work and go home before I miss their bedtimes.

I want to have memories of my kids’ childhoods that aren’t interrupted by a closed door or the tap of my fingers on a keyboard. What’s the point of having a family if you’re not there to enjoy eachother? You might not want or have children yourself, but this same principal can be applied to loved ones, friends, and even favourite hobbies. This way, you can determine your life’s priorities, and let them be your motivation.

The next time you face a tough decision or a work project that goes beyond your expertise, take the leap and remember that with no guts, there’s no glory. But don’t let your success go to your head – all glory is fleeting, and every success must lead to the next one. Don’t lose the drive that defines you.

Alex Haimann

is partner and head of business development at



Less Annoying CRM



, a simple CRM built from the ground up for small businesses to manage contacts, track leads, and stay on top of follow-ups. Haimann ensures LACRM continues to grow by engaging customers and finding new opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships. Connect with him on Twitter and LinkedIn.

