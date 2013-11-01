3 Reportedly Injured After Scaffolding Collapses Near Times Square

At least three people have been injured after scaffolding collapsed in high winds in midtown Manhattan, the New York Daily News reports.

The scaffolding was at West 40th Street and 7th Avenue near Times Square. The injured people were being treated at the scene.

Winds of up to 40 mph have been whipping through New York City on Friday morning.

These photos have been tweeted from the scene:

It appears a wall or scaffolding collapsed at 40th and 7th in Times Square. On a sidewalk I use every day. pic.twitter.com/RyZt4VSaFv

— Daniel Victor (@bydanielvictor) November 1, 2013

Intense wind & rain just swept through NYC, upending a construction wall at 40th & Broadway. At least one injured. pic.twitter.com/rmgA1WtXsS

— Matthew Orr (@Matthew_Orr) November 1, 2013

