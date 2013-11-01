3 Reportedly Injured After Scaffolding Collapses Near Times Square

Pamela Engel

At least three people have been injured after scaffolding collapsed in high winds in midtown Manhattan, the New York Daily News reports.

The scaffolding was at West 40th Street and 7th Avenue near Times Square. The injured people were being treated at the scene.

Winds of up to 40 mph have been whipping through New York City on Friday morning.

These photos have been tweeted from the scene:

