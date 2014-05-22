Three Inches Of Golf-Ball Sized Hail Just Hit Denver

A big storm just rolled through Denver, leaving about 3 inches of hail in its wake.
There was also a tornado warning, though we haven’t gotten official word of a touchdown yet.
Here are some images and videos of the hail (golf-ball sized in some reports) from Twitter and Instagram:
Hail from #DIA from a #tornado warned storm. #cowx pic.twitter.com/Ju3nnKqzsa
— Max Mueller Weather (@MaxM_WX) May 21, 2014
Denver “@FlemingSport: Approximately 3″ of hail fallen on @DSGpark field. #tornadoes pic.twitter.com/zcDJg70Par“
— James Spann (@spann) May 21, 2014
This tweet from Justin “Stormrider” Drake on Twitter claims he saw a tornado:
Saw a tornado with this HP supercell that has become encased in rain in the center of the photo. @TWCBreaking pic.twitter.com/WImbc0SJ2x
— Juston Drake (@JustonStrmRider) May 21, 2014
This YouTube video, uploaded by T_U_R_K and taken in Aurora, is pretty terrifying as well:
Though this one, uploaded to YouTube by StormChasingVideo, makes it look almost fun:
A Vine video shows a neighbourhood in Aurora, Colorado, covered in hail:
Huge hail, up to 4 inches diameter, seems to have hit Tuscola, Illinois as well, creating some pretty hefty damage.
