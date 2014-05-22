Three Inches Of Golf-Ball Sized Hail Just Hit Denver

StormChaserVideo Still from StormChasingVideo embedded below.

A big storm just rolled through Denver, leaving about 3 inches of hail in its wake.

There was also a tornado warning, though we haven’t gotten official word of a touchdown yet.

Here are some images and videos of the hail (golf-ball sized in some reports) from Twitter and Instagram:

This tweet from Justin “Stormrider” Drake on Twitter claims he saw a tornado:

Saw a tornado with this HP supercell that has become encased in rain in the center of the photo. @TWCBreaking pic.twitter.com/WImbc0SJ2x

— Juston Drake (@JustonStrmRider) May 21, 2014

This YouTube video, uploaded by T_U_R_K and taken in Aurora, is pretty terrifying as well:

Though this one, uploaded to YouTube by StormChasingVideo, makes it look almost fun:

A Vine video shows a neighbourhood in Aurora, Colorado, covered in hail:

Huge hail, up to 4 inches diameter, seems to have hit Tuscola, Illinois as well, creating some pretty hefty damage.

