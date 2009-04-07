3 Ideas For Lowering The Cost Of The Chevy Volt

The Chevy Volt will roll across American highways in the near future, despite being labelled too expensive by Obama’s auto task force.



The biggest cost for an electric car is its battery, but MIT’s Technology Review thinks there are a few easy ways to lower that cost. We’ve consolidated them for you:

Cut back on excessive battery costs: There is a dedicated heating and cooling system to protect the battery, as well as control systems preventing the battery from discharging more than 50%, all that is designed to protect long term battery life. Too bad, it’s not necessary, according to an Electric Power Institute study that shows batteries will last over 10 years even if 75% discharged.

Manufacture in the United States: This would save hundreds of dollars per pack in shipping, and funds from the stimulus package might make this even cheaper. Though, we assume labour costs are much higher here.

Create a second life for the battery: As is now, the car batteries are yanked after 10 years because they no longer adequately hold a charge for drivers. However, selling those batteries to electric companies that can use the batteries to hang on to excess power from, say, wind turbines creates an opportunity.

