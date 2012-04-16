3 Huge Questions Investors Are Asking Right Now

Photo: Flickr / Perpetualtourist2000

The latest edition of Top Client Questions from SocGen’s Michala Marcussen is out.Here are the three questions on top of mind these days:



What’s China’s Next Move?

When will the ECB reactivate Securities Market Purchases?

What’s happening with fiscal compact ratification in Europe?

The implications of all three are pretty obvious we think, though in general we think that all people are talking about right now is Spain, Spain and more Spain.

The big question for the week is really: Will we see another Spanish yield blowout, and will the IBEX 35 plunge to new all-time lows.

