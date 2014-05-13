3 Habits Of Highly Productive People

Ever wonder how insanely productive people juggle multiple projects at a time and make it look easy?

Ekaterina Walter, cofounder and CMO of Branderati, says in a recent LinkedIn post that many leaders and innovators she has worked with are extremely productive people, “especially in the fast-changing tech industry.” Walter says they tend to follow common practices to keep their energy and focus levels high.

Here are three habits of highly productive people:

They step away from their desks for lunch.

Insanely productive people never eat lunch at their desks alone. “If you think chowing down lunch at your desk in 10 minutes will save you time and help you be productive, think again,” Walter says. It’s not healthy for you and won’t make you more productive, “so take time to chew your food well and enjoy it while you are doing so.”

They carve out “productivity pockets” daily.

These people also figure out when during the day they are the most productive, and carve out blocks of time during that period for tasks that require a lot of focus. “The important thing here is to ensure there are no distractions during that time,” Walter explains. “If you maintain your laser focus, your creativity will spike and your output will be better. You will also find yourself finishing your tasks faster.”

They get up and get out often.

“Sometimes you just need to go to the park, coffee shop, or on a hike to get stuff done or get your creative juices flowing,” Walter says. When highly productive people start to feel like their office is a place of constant distraction, they get up and go someplace else — and sometimes even take a small team with them.

