This photo series shows how people look after drinking 1, 2, and 3 glasses of wine

Brazilian photographer Marcos Alberti perfectly captured the feelings people experience after drinking a glass — or three — of wine.

In his recent project “3 Glasses Later,” Alberti snapped photos of his friends when they were sober, and then again after they’d had one, two, and three glasses of wine.

“I wanted to make a tribute to wine,” Alberti told Insider. He explained that he had previously only seen the negative sides of alcohol, but after he started to drink wine with a friend about a month before starting this project, his perception changed. He wanted to show that if you drink in moderation, “surrounded by your friends and family in a happy environment,” it could be a good thing.

All of the subjects were Alberti's friends. Marcos Alberti Some of them drink wine every day and some hardly ever drink. Marcos Alberti Alberti gave them Cabernet Sauvignon, because he thought people would enjoy that type of wine the most. Marcos Alberti He took the photos in his studio in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Marcos Alberti The project took six nights total to complete. Marcos Alberti He took all the photos in the middle of the week, at night, after the subjects had finished working for the day. Marcos Alberti Alberti always shot the first photo immediately after the subject arrived at his studio. Marcos Alberti He wanted to best capture the effects of life's daily pressures, like facing traffic while commuting from work. Marcos Alberti After the first portrait was taken, he gave them the first glass of wine. Marcos Alberti Alberti did not control timing between each portrait -- he simply waited for his friends to finish their drinks. Marcos Alberti He told Insider he was very surprised by the results of the photos. Marcos Alberti He did not expect such a big difference in mood between the first and second portraits. Marcos Alberti He explained that in Brazil, drinking wine with someone is not the same as casually grabbing a beer -- it is considered to be much more intimate. Marcos Alberti He said by the end of each session, a lot of personal stories were shared. Marcos Alberti One woman even requested a photo shoot inside the refrigerator in his studio... Marcos Alberti But she couldn't fit inside. Marcos Alberti Alberti has a favourite saying about wine. Marcos Alberti It says something like,'the first glass of wine is all about the food, the second glass is about love, and the third glass is about mayhem.' Marcos Alberti By the end of the project, he found the saying to be true... Marcos Alberti The third glass really is about mayhem. Marcos Alberti 'But mayhem could be different for each person,' he said. Marcos Alberti This is Alberti's favourite photo from the project. Marcos Alberti You can see the rest of the photos from '3 Glasses Later' here.

