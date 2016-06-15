This photo series shows how people look after drinking 1, 2, and 3 glasses of wine

Kelly O'Sullivan
Wine14Marcos Alberti

Brazilian photographer Marcos Alberti perfectly captured the feelings people experience after drinking a glass — or three — of wine.

In his recent project “3 Glasses Later,” Alberti snapped photos of his friends when they were sober, and then again after they’d had one, two, and three glasses of wine.

“I wanted to make a tribute to wine,” Alberti told Insider. He explained that he had previously only seen the negative sides of alcohol, but after he started to drink wine with a friend about a month before starting this project, his perception changed. He wanted to show that if you drink in moderation, “surrounded by your friends and family in a happy environment,” it could be a good thing.

All of the subjects were Alberti's friends.

Marcos Alberti

Some of them drink wine every day and some hardly ever drink.

Marcos Alberti

Alberti gave them Cabernet Sauvignon, because he thought people would enjoy that type of wine the most.

Marcos Alberti

He took the photos in his studio in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

Marcos Alberti

The project took six nights total to complete.

Marcos Alberti

He took all the photos in the middle of the week, at night, after the subjects had finished working for the day.

Marcos Alberti

Alberti always shot the first photo immediately after the subject arrived at his studio.

Marcos Alberti

He wanted to best capture the effects of life's daily pressures, like facing traffic while commuting from work.

Marcos Alberti

After the first portrait was taken, he gave them the first glass of wine.

Marcos Alberti

Alberti did not control timing between each portrait -- he simply waited for his friends to finish their drinks.

Marcos Alberti

He told Insider he was very surprised by the results of the photos.

Marcos Alberti

He did not expect such a big difference in mood between the first and second portraits.

Marcos Alberti

He explained that in Brazil, drinking wine with someone is not the same as casually grabbing a beer -- it is considered to be much more intimate.

Marcos Alberti

He said by the end of each session, a lot of personal stories were shared.

Marcos Alberti

One woman even requested a photo shoot inside the refrigerator in his studio...

Marcos Alberti

But she couldn't fit inside.

Marcos Alberti

Alberti has a favourite saying about wine.

Marcos Alberti

It says something like,'the first glass of wine is all about the food, the second glass is about love, and the third glass is about mayhem.'

Marcos Alberti

By the end of the project, he found the saying to be true...

Marcos Alberti

The third glass really is about mayhem.

Marcos Alberti

'But mayhem could be different for each person,' he said.

Marcos Alberti

This is Alberti's favourite photo from the project.

Marcos Alberti

You can see the rest of the photos from '3 Glasses Later' here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.