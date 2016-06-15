This photo series shows how people look after drinking 1, 2, and 3 glasses of wine

Brazilian photographer Marcos Alberti perfectly captured the feelings people experience after drinking a glass — or three — of wine.
In his recent project “3 Glasses Later,” Alberti snapped photos of his friends when they were sober, and then again after they’d had one, two, and three glasses of wine.
“I wanted to make a tribute to wine,” Alberti told Insider. He explained that he had previously only seen the negative sides of alcohol, but after he started to drink wine with a friend about a month before starting this project, his perception changed. He wanted to show that if you drink in moderation, “surrounded by your friends and family in a happy environment,” it could be a good thing.
Alberti gave them Cabernet Sauvignon, because he thought people would enjoy that type of wine the most.
He took all the photos in the middle of the week, at night, after the subjects had finished working for the day.
He wanted to best capture the effects of life's daily pressures, like facing traffic while commuting from work.
Alberti did not control timing between each portrait -- he simply waited for his friends to finish their drinks.
He explained that in Brazil, drinking wine with someone is not the same as casually grabbing a beer -- it is considered to be much more intimate.
It says something like,'the first glass of wine is all about the food, the second glass is about love, and the third glass is about mayhem.'
