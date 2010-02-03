3 Free Ways To Improve Your LinkedIn Recruiting





Note: An earlier version of this post originally appeared on OPEN Forum.LinkedIn has grown beyond just a professional social network into an effective tool for recruiting.

The site offers special hiring tools in all budget ranges, but you can also efficiently advertise that you’re hiring at no cost whatsoever. Here are three simple ways to do it:

1. This one is a no-brainer: Change your status to “hiring.” It lets your professional network know that you are looking for a new hire.

2. You could pay to take out a job listing… or you could post one to your LinkedIn groups for absolutely nothing. LinkedIn offers you the capability to post messages to the groups that you are part of, without charge. This is a free and potentially more effective option than letting everyone on LinkedIn know that you’re hiring — you’ll get responses from people who already share a similar interest or background element with you (assuming you respect the members of your groups, that is.)

3. Take advantage of LinkedIn Answers, a forum where you can browse questions that others have submitted and answer the ones that fall under your expertise. You get “expert” points every time your answer is chosen as the best one. Earn enough, and you can soon be ranked as a top expert. This type of publicity is excellent for your business, and it puts you in an elite category of employers, helping you elicit more attention from potential job-seekers.

To learn more about hiring with LinkedIn, check out our complete guide to using LinkedIn for recruiting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.