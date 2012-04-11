3 Fascinating Differences Between Male And Female Investors

Photo: Gerard Stolk ( ) on flickr
Women are taking control of more money in America, and the financial industry is scrambling to catch up.Barclays Wealth and Ledbury Research put out a big report this week on female investors are different. Three trends caught out eyes:
1) Female investors value financial discipline. This means they are more open to investment strategies that involve self-control and planning.
2) Women are more risk averse.
3) Women care less about inheritance planning.
Check out the charts below.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.