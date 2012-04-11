3 Fascinating Differences Between Male And Female Investors

Photo: Gerard Stolk ( ) on flickr

Women are taking control of more money in America, and the financial industry is scrambling to catch up.Barclays Wealth and Ledbury Research put out a big report this week on female investors are different. Three trends caught out eyes:



1) Female investors value financial discipline. This means they are more open to investment strategies that involve self-control and planning.

2) Women are more risk averse.

3) Women care less about inheritance planning.

Check out the charts below.

