3 essential apps for your new iPhone

Deciding which of the 1.5 million apps available in the App Store to install on your new iPhone is a tough choice, especially if storage space is limited.

Apple bundles many of the core services — calling, texting, camera, news — with iOS, but that still leaves some big holes that can be plugged by downloading third-party apps.

Here are three essential apps for any new iPhone user to download right away.

Pocket Business Insider Pocket on an iPhone. Pocket saves articles for offline reading, which is especially useful on a commute or long plane journey where access to the internet is limited. The app is free, but does have a premium service that offers additional features. However, the free version is fine for most people. Articles can easily be saved via the new iOS 9 extensions menu which gives the option in Safari, Twitter, and so on. Price: Free

Digg Max Slater-Robins / BI Digg on iOS. After being bought by Betaworks, a startup incubator, Digg was given a new lease of life and is now the best way to discover new things to read. The app is polished and quick, collecting together stories about almost anything on the front page. There are also sections -- such as technology, entertainment, science, and so on -- for more specific tastes. The app also features a news section which combines Twitter and RSS into one place, giving notifications about breaking news events. Price: Free

Monument Valley Monument Valley Monument Valley on an iPhone. Monument Valley has been described as 'beautiful' and it's easy to see why. The app is a lightweight exploratory game that follows a girl, called Ida, as she discovers new builds to scale via an increasingly intricate path. The game is absurdly well made and fun to play, especially over the holidays. Price: £2.99 / $3.99



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.