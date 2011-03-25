3 Easy Ways to Develop Your Online Presence

The way we communicate and interact with each other has changed. Although traditional networking is still alive and well, fostering and maintaining relationships online is increasing in popularity, especially through social networking sites like Twitter. So, when someone looks you up, what will they see? A barely complete LinkedIn profile? Questionable Facebook photos? Or, hopefully, an outstanding online presence?

Although a solid online presence is ideal, it takes time to develop one that speaks for itself. However, it doesn’t have to be difficult. Here are three easy ways to get started:

Blog your heart out. Blogging is probably the easiest way you can develop your online presence because you are actually creating solid content for other people. Further, blogging can be about anything you’re passionate about in any form, from words to videos to photos. Blogging is what you make it. However, make sure you are consistent with your posts. Chose a blogging schedule and stick with it because once you have a stable readership, they will expect content.

To take this step one step further, you should think about commenting on other people’s blogs as well. Why? Well, when you comment on someone’s blog post, you get your name and your blog out there. While you’re promoting your site, you are also learning and networking from like-minded individuals, which is obviously an added bonus. After a while, bloggers and readers will take notice of this sort of interaction and relationships will form.

Use social media. If you’re not on the social media bandwagon, it’s time to join the rest of us. The simple fact is that social networking is just going to increase in popularity as we become more social on the Web. Additionally, many people research people through Twitter or Facebook when they want to know more about them. Therefore, it’s imperative to develop a good presence on these sites in order to be seen as credible.

As with blogging, you should update your platforms on a consistent basis. For example, if you have a new blog post, use Twitter to promote it, as well as sharing the link on LinkedIn if the topic is industry relevant. Also, use these social networks to engage with other like-minded individuals, especially thought leaders. It’s the perfect opportunity to get your name out there and network with industry leaders — something that may not have been possible years ago.

Brand yourself. Branding yourself is obviously easier said than done, but it doesn’t have to be as difficult as you may think. Personal branding is all about finding a niche or industry interest and sticking with it. For example, if you are interested in the food industry, brand yourself as such, from blogging to your website theme. Further, you must maintain a consistent brand through all your platforms. Use the same profile picture, biography, and colour schemes throughout all your sites. This not only makes it easier for people to find you and connect the dots, but it also increases your visibility on search engines since it improves your SEO.

What are some other ways can we develop our online presence?

