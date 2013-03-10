Three Major Storms Captured In One Photo

The image below comes from NASA’s Earth Observatory. It was taken on January 29, 2013.



The picture is cool because it shows the three major types of storms that exist all in one photo: Thunderstorms (the smallest), tropical cyclones (larger) and extra-tropical cyclones (the largest).

Learn more about different types of storms over at the Earth Observatory website.

Photo: NASA’s Earth Observatory

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.