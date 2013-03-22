3 Dead — Including Suspect — In Shooting At Quantico Marine Base

QUANTICO, Va. (AP) — Three people, including the suspect, were killed in a shooting at Marine Base Quantico, a base spokesman said.



It began with a shooting around 11 p.m. Thursday that left one dead, said Lt. Agustin Solivan. That shooting led to a standoff between authorities and the suspect, who was barricaded in barracks at the base.

Authorities entered the barracks early Friday and found the suspect dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound along with a second victim. Solivan could not say what prompted authorities to enter the barracks, which are at the base’s officer candidate school.

No names were immediately released but Solivan said the suspect and both victims were Marines. Authorities believe the suspect was a staff member at the officer candidate school, Solivan said.

Solivan said the shooting was isolated to the school and authorities were confident there were no other casualties. The base was put on lockdown after the shooting but the lockdown was lifted early Friday. During the lockdown, residents were warned over a loudspeaker to stay inside.

The base, which is about 37 miles south of Washington, is also home to the FBI’s training academy.

