3 Dead In Clashes Between Israel And Lebanon

Hostilities have started again at the border between Lebanon and Israel, with shooting breaking out between the two countries forces. Three people were killed in the shootings, including 2 Lebanese soldiers and one journalist, according to the Hurriyet Daily News.



The violence is the worst since the conflict between the two countries in 2006.

Israel blames the violence on their soldiers being shot at while in Israeli territory. Lebanese officials suggest that Israeli troops crossed the border to remove a tree on the Lebanese side.

There is currently a UN peacekeeping force in place to deter violence between the two countries.

