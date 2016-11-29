3 dead, 5 reportedly sickened after a Thanksgiving meal in California

Three people died and five others got sick after a community Thanksgiving dinner hosted Thursday in Antioch, California, NBC Bay Area reported Monday night.

Eight patients were treated Friday and Saturday, according to representatives from Sutter Delta Medical Center.

Three died, five were released, and one remained in the hospital on Monday.

Contra Costa County health officials said they have not yet determined whether a food-borne illness may be the cause, but said they do not believe there is any risk to the general public.

