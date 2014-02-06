3-D Printing Stocks Are Crashing

Shares in 3-D Systems are off nearly 27% this morning after releasing extremely weak full-year guidance.

The company now sees adjusted 2014 earnings per share coming in at $US0.73 to $US0.85. Consensus expectations according to Bloomberg was $US1.29.

Expected 2013 adjusted EPS also missed expectations. The company now sees a range $US0.83 to $US0.97 — a downward revision from $US0.93 to $US1.03, and below the consensus estimate of $US0.97.

Last month, Credit Suisse downgraded 3-D on concerns about losing market share to rival Stratasys.

Dow Jones reports the company has announced “substantial” R&D spending increases to try to close that gap. “As we previously stated, we are willing to tolerate earnings reduction and even slight gross-profit-margin compression during this period to substantially accelerate our growth rate and market share,” says CEO Avi Reichental.

All 3-D printing stocks are suffering this morning though, with Stratasys down nearly 12% and ExOne down 14%. Both gave mixed-to-weak outlooks for 2014 last month.

Here’s the stock chart for DDD:

