3-D Printer Stocks Are Getting Slammed

Rob Wile
3-d printer

Stocks of 3-D printers are getting killed today.

ExOne is off nearly -13% after BB&T downgraded them to “hold” over scepticism about the company’s prospects of selling itself.

Meanwhile, 3D Systems Corp. is down more than -3%, and Stratasys Inc. is down more than -5.5%. 

The sector have been on a tear for most of the year, but some commentators have argued it’s now entered a temporary bubble. 

ExOne now sees 34.4% of its float in short positions, while and 3D Systems’ has hit 28.7%. 

