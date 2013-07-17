3-D Printer Stocks Are Getting Slammed

Stocks of 3-D printers are getting killed today.



ExOne is off nearly -13% after BB&T downgraded them to “hold” over scepticism about the company’s prospects of selling itself.

Meanwhile, 3D Systems Corp. is down more than -3%, and Stratasys Inc. is down more than -5.5%.

The sector have been on a tear for most of the year, but some commentators have argued it’s now entered a temporary bubble.

ExOne now sees 34.4% of its float in short positions, while and 3D Systems’ has hit 28.7%.

