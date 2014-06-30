How To Decorate Your House Using Only A 3-D Printer

Dylan Love

3-D printing is as affordable as it’s ever been. Professional designers, hobbyists and tinkerers are making all kinds of objects on their own that might otherwise have to be manufactured overseas and shipped to another destination.

What happens when you let them run wild with ideas on how to decorate a house with 3-D printing technology? CGTrader rounded up a number of 3-D printed home accoutrements, and these pictures appear with its permission.

This elaborate sink fixture looks like it was carved out of rock.

9a0b0ce3 aeef 451a 851c 7c26f2771a5d

Octopus stools and end tables!

5d9a4ee9 b14c 4092 a440 2898c2fe8329

No animals were harmed in the making of this mounted deer head.

3f961f88 0c95 4242 aa16 8699ae48757c

Steampunk clock exposes its mechanisms to tell the time.

7b861040 d950 4a97 96fe e54a24d6130c

Just some simple and elegant vases.

369aefeb d9ac 4c7a b141 fe3e7bbb9267

Here’s a more elaborate one based on an anatomical heart.

6fa46828 4ca5 4733 b859 a9c34919af39

This artsy platter would make a nice centrepiece on a kitchen table.

Bdd6e6eb bcd8 4ae0 983e d5f4b725f38a

Here’s a straightforward set of cups and bowls.

494e8def 2eca 48d7 b44d c5616d489046

This is considered a drinking glass, but it could just as easily be an artsy decoration.

D7ad0409 d104 453b 9ab4 13ce7643855c

Yes, you can 3-D print in metal, and yes, you can make flatware.

E47d112a 32f6 4462 aba9 05773680ccfc

Minimalist bookends keep your reading material on display with style.

0d0a8fd1 1ad3 4183 84fa d8964de8055c

I’d keep this right by my door and never lose my keys again.

D05eac0b 8c29 41b9 b214 c239f820d1e9

If this isn’t the cutest doorstop in the world, then I don’t know anything.

9be1cb1c 40b1 4df7 b825 4462cd56dbfa

Dinosaur coat hangers!

1fe516f2 f3e6 4f73 8763 5ac3cb3e1e8c

A trippy way to display artwork.

2f2c24a5 b7f8 4d6d b5bc 9adbd0eb207d

We love this iPad stand.

E33b5185 dd8f 44ea a981 04182ea47c88

Why spring for an overpriced crystal chandelier when you can print one for cheap that looks way better?

9ee2c976 c977 490a 81f3 b5211e6db923

This light fixture almost appears to be melting.

E0222eff f5a1 45f5 96b2 c0d4a1c34b0e

Here’s a straightforward take on a lampshade.

5f3efe97 c79a 4279 b73a 8dc0f4953351

These lampshades look like they were made from giant leaves. Nope — just plastic.

Ef716f2f 92cc 4c94 a8f5 fe32bf0a7180

