3-D Printed Food Will Be A Total Godsend For The Elderly

Dylan Love
Smoothfood PrinterBiozoonA food printer in action!

Biozoon is a German company that’s introduced “Smoothfood,” in which it uses liquefied ingredients to 3-D print a variety of foods, and this could be a gamechanger for the senior care industry, we learn via Gizmodo.

In exactly the same way that hobbyist makers build contraptions by shaping plastic on their own 3-D printers, Biozoon extrudes liquefied meat, carbohydrates, and vegetables into ready-to-eat and easily chewed food items.

Successfully chewing and swallowing food is a common problem for the elderly — dysphagia is the medical name for this — but consider the second word in Biozoon Smoothfood‘s name. This stuff is designed to be easy to chew and swallow.

Gizmodo writes that six component foods are available for now — cauliflower, peas, chicken, pork, potatoes, and pasta — with more on the way.

For now the food is printed by the company and the sent to its destination. The long-term goal is to get these food printers people’s homes, which will make it a snap to “cook up” an easily digested meal.

Here’s what some of the food items look like:

“Gelled pumpkin.”

Screen Shot 2014 05 30 at 2.07.04 PMBiozoon

“Gelled asparagus dish for people with difficulty chewing and swallowing.”

Screen Shot 2014 05 30 at 2.09.59 PMScreenshot

“Pork medallions with red cabbage and potato foam.”

Screen Shot 2014 05 30 at 2.11.32 PMBiozoon

