3-D Movie Trailer Smackdown: Blockbusters Fighting To Be In Your Face In 2010

Gillian Reagan
Get ready for 3-D movie rumble in movie theatres this year.

The success of 20th Century Fox’s Avatar has executives seeing green and ordering 3-D technology on movies in production.

A 3-D version, with its lucrative $3 premium price, might boost a movie’s profits by about 25%, according to the Wall Street Journal. Avatar consistently sold out its higher-priced 3-D and IMAX screens before its 2-D ones and 75% of its revenue came from 3-D screenings, they report.

But there simply aren’t enough 3-D enabled theatres built to support all the 3-D movies coming out this year. Lucky for Avatar, it got some of those record-breaking numbers because it was one of the only 3-D movies on screen at the time.

So which movies will be elbowing each other for room in limited theatre screens?

Disney's Alice in Wonderland - March 5

Dreamworks' How To Train Your Dragon - March 26

Warner Bros.' Clash of the Titans - April 12

Disney's Toy Story 3 - June 18

Universal's Despicable Me - July 9

Dreamworks' Megamind - Nov. 5

Warner Bros.' Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Nov. 19

Disney's Tangled - Nov. 24

Walt Disney's Tangled was originally named Rapunzel. Mandy Moore offer the voice for the lead character.

