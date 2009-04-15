3-D Headed To Your Living Room

People in 70 million homes will soon be able to watch 3-D TV, destroying Hollywood’s selling point that 3-D movies offer an experience you can’t get at home.

Signet International Holdings is turning AMG TV into the first 3-D broadcast network. The network has more than 200 affiliates and is partnering with Kerner Broadcast Co. to use its 3-D TV technology.

AMG TV reaches 70 million homes, meaning that soon 3-D TV will reach more people than can see 3-D movies (currently available in roughly 2,300 theatres). One of the biggest arguments studios have been using to sell consumers and theatre chains on 3-D movies is that those films provide an experience you can’t get at home. Who knows how well their argument will hold up once people are able to watch 3-D programming in their living rooms?

AMG ultimately wants to be broadcasting in 3-D fulltime but will begin by airing a few hours of in-your-face shows between late November and the end of 2009. In order to make it possible for viewers to see the images in 3-D, Kerner plans to introduce a $50 add-on that will turn an HD TV into a 3-D TV. The cost of glasses is included in the $50 fee.

It’s your move, Katzenberg.

