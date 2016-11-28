3 Cyber Monday offers to help your career take off

Cyber Monday is in full swing, and that means huge deals abound on all things tech. While you’re out scoring deals on drones and smart TVs, why not enjoy added savings on our lineup of premium career-boosting instruction? Punch in the code CYBER25 at checkout to take an extra 25% off their already discounted prices.

Skillsology ‘Start Your Own Business’ Bundle

MSRP: $453 AUD [$333 USD] | Sale: $80.32 AUD [$59 USD] | Savings: 82%

With the web opening new entrepreneurial opportunities, more folks are ditching their 9-to-5s and starting their own businesses…and you can join them. From finance to social media marketing, this 7-course collection will teach you the skills needed to get your own business off the ground.

Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle

MSRP: $617 AUD [$453 USD] | Sale: $66.79 AUD [$49 USD] | Savings: 89%

Looking to add some stopping power to your resume? This bundle has you covered. Featuring seven courses on Microsoft’s most popular office programs, the Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle can beef up your resume with skills that’ll prove invaluable no matter your field or role.

Wall Street Training Certification Bundle

MSRP: $817 AUD [$600 USD] | Sale: $203 AUD [$149 USD] | Savings: 75%

Wall Street is where money lives, but making it there can be a challenge for newcomers. Fortunately, the Wall Street Training Certification Bundle is here to bolster your finance acumen with training in accounting, financial modeling, merger/acquisition modelling, and more.

