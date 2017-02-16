3 charts that show just how expensive Sydney houses have become in the past 5 years

Now here’s a statistic for early 2017.

There are now more suburbs in Sydney with a median house price of more than $2 million that there are with a median price of $600,000 or lower.

These charts from CoreLogic — the source of the unbelievable statistic — show the evolution in the median suburb price in Sydney, starting from December 2011 to December 2016.

We’ve highlighted the Sydney figures in each.

Here’s December 2011:

Source: CoreLogic

And here’s December 2015:

Source: CoreLogic

And here’s December 2016, just one year later:

Source: CoreLogic

Yes, it’s an expensive city if you want to buy a house (and not much cheaper if you want to buy a unit).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.