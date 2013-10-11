Three Charts That Make Us Scared For Canada's Future

Matthew Boesler
Canada housing chartsBCA Research via Paul Kedrosky

The three charts at right (the first two produced by
Ben Rabidoux, the third by BCA Research) are a bit worrisome.

They present three ways of looking at what is arguably a much larger housing bubble in Canada (relative to the size of its economy) than the one that eventually brought down the United States economy a few years ago.

It’s unclear at what point this becomes a problem for Canada, however. Recent data have been fairly strong.

“September sales data suggest the wheels of the Canadian housing market are leaving the tarmac after a brief layover,” said BMO chief economist Douglas Porter in a recent note to clients. “September resale transactions surged 64% y/y in Vancouver, 30% in Toronto, 19% in Calgary and 9% in Edmonton. True, sales a year ago were depressed by stricter mortgage rules, but the level of activity is far from weak, with Toronto posting the third best September in the past 10 years and 8% above the mean, while Vancouver sales are only 7% below normal for the month … With interest rates apparently again stuck in a holding pattern, it could well be blue skies ahead for this flight.”

Nonetheless, we can’t help but agree with Paul Kedrosky, who alerted us to these charts in a tweet, that they are particularly “eye-popping.”

