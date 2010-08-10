3 Charts On Why The Market Could Go Wild After The Fed

Here’s more to get you pumped for the big FOMC meeting and announcement (2:15 ET).



You see, it’s not just that the economy is in such an interesting state, or that the divide on the board is so fascinating.

The market is also in an interesting position.

Waverly Advisors shows three charts on the state of the market that are intriguing, especially if you’re inclined towards the technical persuasion.

The first shows the market bumping into overhead resistance.

Photo: Waverly Advisors

The next: a chart indicating that timing-wise we could be in for the next leg down.

Photo: Waverly Advisors

And finally, the almighty dollar getting very interesting.

Photo: Waverly Advisors

So there you have it. All kinds of potential breaks and moves one way or another, putting even more weight on whe the oracles in Washington have to say today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.