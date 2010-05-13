3 Catnip Charts For Gold Bulls

Since everyone is obsessed with gold (GLD) today, we wanted to pass on these three charts which we came across, all of which are either interesting or meaningless. You can take your pick.



The first, a technical chart from Dshort.com showing gold at a crucial trend-breaking point, possibly indicating a mega move to new highs.

Photo: Dshort.com

THe next is from JSMineset (.pdf) showing the ratio of gold to the long bond. Make of it what you will.

Click to enlarge:

And finally, a chart of technicals from DailyGold arguing that while gold and silver have blown past resistance, other commodities are stuck and failing to move higher.

