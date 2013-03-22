This $3 Garage Sale Bowl Sold For $2.2 Million At Auction

Courtesy of Sotheby’sTalk about a lucky find.



A small bowl that a New York family bought at a garage sale for just a few bucks back in 2007 turned out to be an extremely valuable, 1,000-year-old “Ding” bowl from China’s Song dynasty.

The pottery bowl sold earlier this week at a Sotheby’s auction for $2.23 million dollars, according to Reuters.

The unnamed family had reportedly displayed the bowl on their mantel, but recently decided to have it appraised.

It was purchased by London dealer Giuseppe Eskenazi, who paid 10 times the pre-sale estimate of $200,000 to $300,000.

