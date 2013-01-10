How The Job Search Is Going To Be Different In 2013

Photo: Coca-Cola

With a new year beginning, it’s time to look to the future when hunting for a great new job. Every year, technology gradually changes the way we look for jobs and the way we impress hiring managers.Once upon a time, job seekers sent paper resumes by mail to their employers of choice. And before email and social media, the telephone reigned as the primary means of communicating with an interested employer. Now many job postings specifically ask candidates not to call.



The way we look for jobs is always changing, and as technology evolves faster, so too does the job hunt.

While 2013 might not finally be the year of the flying car or the discovery of a teleporter, it’s a good bet the new year will bring changes to the way job seekers and employers connect. So what will the job search be like in 2013? You don’t need a direct line to the Jetsons to find out.

Here are some helpful hints on what the job search will look like in the new year:

1. The 2013 Job Search Will Be More Visual

Visual media is on the rise, and it’s a good bet this will impact your 2013 job search. Just look at the immense popularity of visual pinboard Pinterest. The social media site, which relies heavily on pinning images with little text accompaniment, is now the fastest growing social media site of all time. The site crossed the 10 million monthly visitor mark faster than any other site in history.

So why is this important, and what does it mean for your job search?

It means job seekers shouldn’t overlook the power of visual media. As a job seeker, how you embrace visual media is up to you. It could merely mean paying more attention to your LinkedIn profile picture to ensure it is attractive and professional.

If you’re a little more daring, you might consider putting together an infographic version of your resume so your skills and qualifications are available in an easily shared visual format. Or you could record a video resume where you show off your personality and communication skills on film. Whatever method you choose, 2013 is sure to be a big year for “big-picture” job seeking.

2. The 2013 Job Search Will Be More Social

In the last few years, social media has become an everyday part of our lives. In 2013, social media is sure to be an even bigger part of our job search, as well. Already, 92 per cent of recruiters admit to using social media to help fill positions and research candidates. With even social media giant Facebook opening a job search section on its site, it’s hard to imagine social media becoming less important to tomorrow’s job seekers.

In 2013, your social media profiles will become even more essential to finding and nabbing your dream job. If you haven’t already done so, the new year is a great time to get on all the major social media networks or clean up your profiles. Get rid of any inappropriate pictures, status messages or tweets and replace them with information about your professional accomplishments. Social media is a great way to level the playing field when it comes to making contacts and developing a strong industry network.

Use the new year as a time to add to discussions, hop into Twitter chats and start sharing your thought leadership. Remember to always be on the lookout for the next great social media destination, because the social space never stays static for very long.

3. The 2013 Job Search Will Be More Niche

Giant job boards where hundreds of industries and thousands of jobs are posted daily used to be all the rage. While these job boards are still a good source for job leads, niche outlets are becoming a much more useful destination to find the best positions in your industry.

The benefits of niche job boards dedicated specifically to your industry of choice are obvious. Using a niche board, you have far less clutter to sort through when looking for a great job in whatever career path you’ve chosen.

It’s likely that in addition to the niche job board, 2013 will see a rise in the niche job candidate. Instead of trying to be a jack of all trades, job seekers should focus on the things they truly excel at. A job seeker with a great and focused industry-specific social media presence or blog will be more attractive than a job seeker who pretends they can do it all. Instead of looking for generalists, 2013 will be the year when employers focus on specialists.

No one has a crystal ball that can magically see into the future, so all these predictions are merely educated guesses as to what the 2013 job hunt will look like. But focusing on your visual presentation, getting niche and improving your social media presence are all good tips for how to impress hiring managers in the new year.

What are some of your bold 2013 job search predictions? Share them in the comments!

