3 Black Friday Online Deals You Shouldn't Miss

Here are Outlaw‘s three recommended Black Friday online deals, in no particular order:



1) ING Direct’s Black Friday Sale — This one isn’t a gimmick; the bank did a similar promotion during last year’s Black Friday, and this year’s promo is definitely worth your time. You can earn a $107 bonus when you open a fee-free Electric Orange online checking account via their Black Friday landing page. Comes with an attractively designed MasterCard debit card. Link and details here.

Normally, ING Direct offers a $50 bonus on new checking accounts, so this is more than double their typical bonus. Also from that landing page, you can get a $100 bonus when you open a new Sharebuilder online brokerage account (which ING owns).

2) Wal-Mart’s online laptop sale — This is getting a lot of buzz among Black Friday’s online deals vultures as well. An HP 15.6″ laptop with an AMD Dual Core E350 processor and Windows 7 Home Premium operating system is selling for the ridiculously low price of $248 online.

3) Best Buy’s Black Friday Nikon Coolpix deal — Did some serious sifting through Best Buy’s web site this afternoon for online-only deals and this one blew my mind. $84.99 and free shipping for a new Nikon – Coolpix S3100 14.0-Megapixel Digital Camera in silver, which is one of my favourite high resolution point-and-shoot digitals. This is about $55 off the regular Best Buy price for this camera.

Disclosures: My personal finance blog has an affiliate relationship with ING DIRECT and may be compensated for referrals; no relationship or financial interest in Wal-Mart or Best Buy at time of publication.

