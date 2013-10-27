Three Questions Are Dominating Discussions About The Stock Market On Wall Street

Bullish investors point to Fama’s “efficient market” thesis and argue that current prices incorporate all known information. Put simply, the stock market always trades at fair value. Stated alternatively, the 17% YTD P/E multiple expansion reflects improved domestic economic fundamentals and the expectation of sustained low interest rates. Goldman Sachs US Economics believes the tapering of QE3 will not begin until March, However, many investors believe the Fed will not curtail its bond-buying before June.

Several of the approaches we use to estimate the fair value of the stock market support the current level of roughly 1750. For example, the return on equity (ROE) for the S&P 500 equals 15.5%, a level of profitability that is typically associated with a Price/Book Value (P/B) ratio of 2.5x. S&P 500 now trades at 2.6x trailing book value, in-line with the 10-year average.

During nine P/E multiple expansion cycles since 1982 S&P 500 troughed at an average of 10x and peaked at an average of 15x. Consistent with this pattern, the current cycle started in September 2011 at 10.6x and the S&P 500 now trades at 15.5x our top-down EPS estimate of $US116 for 2014 and 15.2x consensus bottom-up forecast of $US121.

In contrast with efficient market disciples, behavioural economists believe markets sometimes deviate from fair value. The cyclically- adjusted P/E ratio (CAPE) popularised by Robert Shiller values the market using trailing 10 year reported earnings. According to this metric, S&P 500 now trades at 24.5x. If the market reverted to its 80-year average CAPE of 17.7x the S&P 500 index would trade at roughly 1450 or 30% below the current level.