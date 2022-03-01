EV sales are on the rise – here are the 3 biggest misconceptions about buying an electric vehicle

This article is sponsored by BMW.

Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming increasingly popular in this country, growing their supporter base from a small band of tech-savvy consumers to a far broader, more mainstream audience. The proof is in the figures: according to the Electric Vehicle Council’s 2021 annual report, Australians purchased 8,688 electrified models in the first half of that year, compared with the 6,900 sold throughout all of 2020.

There are so many benefits associated with using an electric vehicle — they’re fun to drive, produce no tailpipe emissions and can be more affordable to register, too. However, it can feel like there is a bit of mystery around buying one, especially given how engrained purchasing and using a ‘regular’ car is in our collective minds.

BMW is one of the automotive manufacturers leading the charge in the EV movement. In December 2021, BMW delivered its one millionth electrified vehicle, a BMW iX xDrive40, to a customer in Germany, and by the end of 2025, BMW Group aims to deliver around two million fully electric vehicles to customers worldwide.

Since there are a few common misconceptions around how EVs work, we asked Leanne Blanckenberg, General Manager of Corporate Communications for BMW Group Australia, to break them down.

There’s a lack of choice when it comes to EVs

In 2021, there were 31 electric vehicle models available in Australia. By the end of 2022, consumers can expect at least 58 models on the market that all cater to different needs.

BMW believes that consumers should have a choice between different drive technologies, including combustion engine, plug-in hybrid or fully-electric, without having to compromise on performance or design. So, for example, the new BMW iX has a range of up to 620km — which would be more than enough to get you where you need to go and beyond.

“Although only one per cent of Australians purchased electrified vehicles in 2021, we are seeing a far stronger appetite for these powertrains in Australia, particularly in the past 12 months. One of the BMW Group’s most prominent goals in the next two years is to have 25 electrified models in its product range, with 12 of these models to be fully electric,” said Ms Blanckenberg.

BMW’s first fully-electric xDrive system, as seen on the BMW iX and the BMW i4 M50.

You can’t have a luxury product that’s also sustainable

There’s no denying consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious. However, savvy buyers are on the lookout for products that’ll do as much for the environment as their comfort.

“In our opinion, luxury and sustainability go hand in hand. There is no reason why one should be compromised for the other in delivering an exceptional driving experience,” said Ms Blanckenberg. “The new BMW iX features a luxurious and spacious interior with an array of futuristic design details, all of which is supported by sustainable materials and practices including use of FSC-certified wood, leather tanned with olive leaf extracts and recycled fishing nets for the floor coverings and mats.”

Manufacturers such as BMW are also investing in new ways to ensure end-to-end sustainability in the value chain. Some of the company’s sustainable practices include using 100% renewable energy sources – a practice which has been in place since 2020 – and recycling 99% of the 760,000 tonnes of material waste as a result of the production of almost 2.5 million vehicles a year.

“The BMW Group announced last year it would begin sourcing aluminium produced using solar electricity with immediate effect. This marked an important milestone on the road to the company’s goal of lowering CO2 emissions in its supplier network by 20 per cent by 2030,” added Ms Blanckenberg.

EVs are more expensive to buy and run

Lastly, consumers may have a misconception that electric vehicles are more expensive to buy and run. According to the EVC annual report, there are 14 models priced under $65000, with plenty of new products being launched every year – improving accessibility.

As a member of the Electric Vehicle Council in Australia, BMW is committed to working alongside key industry bodies and other manufacturers to help accelerate the electrification of road transport to create a sustainable and prosperous future for Australia.

The company has a successful partnership with Chargefox, Australia’s largest electric vehicle charging network powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.

The Federal Government has more recently announced it will make sizeable investments in public charging infrastructure – 50,000 households and 400 businesses, alongside at least 1,000 public charging stations – as part of its electric vehicle strategy.