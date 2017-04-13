Here are the 3 biggest cybersecurity threats -- according to a former Marine cyber warrior

There are a number of different ways someone could cripple the government through hacking techniques, but there’s a good reason why this hasn’t happened yet. David Kennedy, a former Marine intelligence specialist, explains what he thinks would be the most devastating attack and why it’s crucial to keep up when it comes to our cyber capabilities.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.