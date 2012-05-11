3 Big Stories That Everyone Will Be Talking About Today

Photo: dbking, Flickr

Just to get you up to speed super-fast, there are three big stories that are happening today:– The first is JPMorgan. The bank reported a shock trading loss last night, and the stock is tanking. There are going to be lots of ramifications, as people worry about who else might have losses, how big the losses at JPMorgan will really be, and what new regulations will be placed on banks.



— Next is China. There was a slew of bad China data out last night. Fears of a hard landing are certainly heightened.

— And finally Greece. It looks like more than ever that we’ll have new elections, and therefore a more heightened crisis sometime in the next month.

