3 Big Econ Datapoints Coming Out Tomorrow

From Nomura:Case-Shiller house prices: We expect the Case-Shiller 20-city home price index to show a 3.8% decline on a year-over-year basis in August. Taking into account variations in other home price indices over the June-August period, which have already been reported by private research firms such as Zillow.com and Core Logic, the year-over-year change rate of the index likely improved in August from -4.1% in July.



Consumer confidence: Hard data on the US economy continues to improve, but consumer confidence has been slow to react. We think household conditions were not quite as bad in October, despite lingering weakness in earlier released sentiment measures. We thus expect consumer confidence to increase by 0.4 points to 45.8.

Weekly chain store sales: Sales momentum is building in October with the help of lower gas prices and seasonal weather. Halloween demand should dictate sales performance over the next few weeks.

