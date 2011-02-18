3 Big Bullish Signs Of Economic Growth

Real quickly, a few charts catching our eye.
First, via PragCap, rail traffic took a big up-spike in the last year, after growth began showing signs of tapering.
Photo: PragCap
The next two charts come from Singapore-based shipper NOL.
The first shows general global growth looking very solid.
Photo: NOL
And next is NOL’s look at inventory to sales ratio. That remains below average levels, suggesting that the inventory buildup will continue.
Photo: NOL
