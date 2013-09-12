3 People Were Arrested After Thousands Of University Of Delaware Students Rioted In The Streets

Three people were arrested Monday night after thousands of University of Delaware students rioted in the streets during an impromptu visit by

Internet video makers “I’m Shmacked.”

According to the Delaware Review, the events of the evening started off as a party at the men’s rugby team house before “I’m Shmacked” arrived, eventually drawing a thousand people and the police.

“I’m Shmacked” has made a name for itself by documenting the party culture at specific “party school” college campuses. One UD freshman told the Review that getting an “I’m Shmacked” video “has spiraled into a major competition among schools,” which may account for students’ raucous behaviour Monday night.

A UD junior told the Review that “there were so many people. People were drunk they had the courage to just go do whatever they wanted .. They took to the streets, and basically a parade happened. They were jumping on cars, there was people walking through cops, holding up traffic, running on top of cars — probably the craziest experience I’ve ever seen.”

The New York Daily News reports that there were eventually between 3,000 and 4,000 students in the streets.

The Review reports that two juniors and one non-student were arrested, and the students charged with “noise violations, underage consumption and failure to obtain a special event permit.” The non-student — the cameraman for “I’m Shmacked” was charged with disorderly conduct.

According to a statement from “I’m Shmacked” posted by BroBible:

Our tour bus stopped in Newark to make an overnight stop in a city with a student body for which we esteem and have the utmost respect. Acts were later committed that were not endorsed, encouraged and were quite reprehensible as we were later informed that individuals were posing as “I’m Shmacked” representatives. We regret any association with these destructive events; but did not, nor would ever, encourage or participate in such destructive actions.

An account called @UDMakeoutz, which chronicles various couplings around campus, offered this reflection the next day:

It may have been fun for some but we shouldn’t be proud of this..stay safe tonight guys and dont do anything stupid pic.twitter.com/b9sG0OFXIv

— UD Makeoutz (@UDMakeoutz) September 10, 2013

Here’s why they said that. Check out some insane photos of the University of Delaware riot below: