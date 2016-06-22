3 people were arrested driving to New York with a cache of loaded weapons and bullet-proof vests

Three people were arrested Tuesday morning after police seized a cache of loaded guns, knives, and bullet-proof vests from their vehicle during a traffic stop in the Holland Tunnel, NBC 4 New York reported.

Police stopped two men in their 50s and a woman in her 20s on the New Jersey side of the tunnel after noticing they were driving with a cracked windshield. The suspects had been travelling to New York City.

Police said they found multiple handguns and long-range weapons in the vehicle, as well as a camouflage helmet and what appeared to be night goggles.

The suspects are “gun enthusiasts” from Pennsylvania who are not connected to terrorism, two law enforcement officials told NBC.

The Holland Tunnel is a major crossing that connects New Jersey and Manhattan.

#BREAKING: 3 arrested with multiple loaded guns, knives at Holland Tunnel on way to NYC https://t.co/m277lDUKV1 pic.twitter.com/8RyIWJYp3d

— NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) June 21, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.