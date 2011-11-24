3 Amazing Thanksgiving Card Deals: $600 In All!

Looking to brave eBay or Amazon for some holiday shopping immediately after your Thanksgiving holiday? Having the right card in your wallet could provide a very sweet bonus.



These credit card offers aren’t specific to Thanksgiving Day; instead, these are the 3 top current bank deals Outlaw thinks you should check out after you enter into your post-turkey feast daze tomorrow.

1. Bank of America’s new $250 credit card promotion. This lucrative offer, which is a version of their BankAmericard Cash Rewards™ Visa Signature card, has no annual fee and awards you a $250 cash bonus after you make at least $500 in purchases within 90 days of account opening. There’s also 0% Intro APR for the first 12 billing cycles.

2. Citi’s Dividend World MasterCard $200 cash back bonus. There’s no annual fee, and this attractively designed credit card offers 1% cash back on grocery, gas station, and other purchases — a great choice for post-Thanksgiving online shopping.

3. Discover More Card’s $150 cash back offer. You’ll get “$150 Cashback Bonus with $1,000 in purchases in first 90 Days.” 0% Intro APR for 6 months as well.

Total amount you could earn from these Thanksgiving-friendly deals: $250 + $200 + $150 = $600.00

— provided by Outlaw; compare more credit card deals and promotions in our comparison portal.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card deals comparison site, so obviously we do maintain financial relationships with most major banks and financial institutions, and may have relationships with the issuers mentioned in this post at time of publication.

