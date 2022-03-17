3 Advertising Trends to Watch in 2022

These are boom times for digital advertising. While the pandemic decimated the economy, the job market, and consumer confidence, it seems to have done little to quash a bonanza in digital ad spending. We forecast the US digital ad market will reach $239.89 billion this year, up 13.6% from 2021.
To help you stay ahead in 2022, we’ve compiled three trends in the advertising industry to keep your eye on.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
Retailers are building their own ad businesses to compete with Amazon. Here’s the latest news on Walmart, Instacart, and more.