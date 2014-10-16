The 2nd Nurse Infected With Ebola Has Been Identified

AP Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital

The second Dallas nurse to be diagnosed with Ebola is 29-year-old Amber Jay Vinson, family members confirmed to MailOnline.

Vinson, who is reportedly from Ohio, went to the hospital on Tuesday with a fever and was put in isolation and tested for Ebola.

She was part of the Dallas healthcare team at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital that treated Thomas Eric Duncan, who contracted Ebola in Liberia and then flew to the US before he started showing symptoms. Duncan died last week.

Vinson’s stepfather told MailOnline: “Right now she’s doing OK. Her temperature is going down. We don’t want to do a lot of talking about it now. She’s OK. The main concern is for her to get better.”

Her grandmother said family members have left Ohio to go be with her: “I spoke to my son and he said that she works in that hospital and that she was exposed. Amber’s mother has flown down to be with her.”

Officials are now working to identify people she may have come into contact with. She flew home to Akron on Oct. 10, and flew back on Oct. 13, on a commercial Frontier Airlines flight the day before she became symptomatic.

The CDC is searching for other passengers on

Flight 1143 Cleveland to Dallas-Fort Worth.



The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that Vinson flew from Cleveland to Dallas on Monday before she started showing symptoms. The CDC is asking the flight’s 132 passengers to call a hotline.

More than 4,000 people have died in this year’s Ebola outbreak. It is mostly concentrated in West Africa, where nearly more than 8,000 people have contracted the disease.

Ebola is spread by bodily fluids and is only contagious once a person starts showing symptoms, so it’s unlikely that Vinson infected anyone else.

