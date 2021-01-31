A second grader was expelled from her Christian school after she told a girl she had a crush on her

Brynn Anderson/AP Images Students arrive to school.

An Oklahoma second-grader was expelled from a Christian school last week after telling a female classmate that she had a crush on her, TK reported.

Delanie Shelton says her daughter Chloe, along with her 5-year-old son, was expelled from Rejoice Christian School after the incident.

The school’s handbook prohibits “any form of sexual immorality” and students who do not follow those rules forfeit the “privilege” of attending the school, according to CNN.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An Oklahoma second-grader was expelled from a Christian school last week after telling a female classmate that she had a crush on her.

Delanie Shelton said had to pick up her daughter Chloe from the Rejoice Christian School in Owasso after she made the comment,Fox 23 reported.

Shelton told FOX 23 that her daughter said”the vice principal sat her down and says the bible says you can only marry a man and have children with a man.”

“My daughter was crying saying ‘Does God still love me?'” Shelton added.

CNN reported that the superintendent of the Christian school called Shelton and said they’re ending their partnership with her family, including her 5-year-old son, who was also expelled.

“I was so blindsided. I was angry, hurt, betrayed, sad… so many different emotions. I just couldn’t believe it,” Shelton told CNN. “I asked him to have a sit down meeting to discuss it and process it better and he refused, saying that ‘nothing more needed to be discussed.'”

The vice-principal at the school told Shelton they don’t condone same-sex relationships on campus, according to the NY Post.

The school’s handbook prohibits “any form of sexual immorality” and students who do not follow those rules forfeit the “privilege” of attending the school, according to CNN.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.